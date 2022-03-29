SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Down 6%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) shares traded down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.42 and last traded at $38.97. 11,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,016,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.97 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $392,160.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $365,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,925 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 5,053,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,982,000 after buying an additional 49,933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 847,599 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,180 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SM Energy by 16.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after acquiring an additional 356,505 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,173,000 after acquiring an additional 202,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.