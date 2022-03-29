SmartKey Hits Market Capitalization of $44.00 Million (SKEY)

SmartKey (SKEY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One SmartKey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartKey has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SmartKey has a market capitalization of $44.00 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00035595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00107582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SmartKey

SmartKey is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

