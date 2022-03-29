Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:SN opened at GBX 1,233.50 ($16.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,242.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,271.67. The company has a market cap of £10.80 billion and a PE ratio of 27.10. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 1,151.50 ($15.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,601.50 ($20.98). The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,376 ($18.02) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,685 ($22.07) to GBX 1,670 ($21.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.10) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.27) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,678.20 ($21.98).
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.