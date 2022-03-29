South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Short Interest Up 150.0% in March

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SABK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised South Atlantic Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens raised South Atlantic Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of South Atlantic Bancshares stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.74. South Atlantic Bancshares has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $16.25.

South Atlantic Bancshares ( OTCMKTS:SABK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

