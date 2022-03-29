SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.00.

