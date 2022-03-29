Splinterlands Price Tops $0.35 (SPS)

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046934 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,391.20 or 0.07142008 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,387.69 or 0.99800458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00055453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00046510 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.