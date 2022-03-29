srnArt Gallery (SACT) Trading Up 13.5% Over Last Week

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. srnArt Gallery has a total market cap of $175,822.07 and approximately $250.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00047023 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.35 or 0.07159223 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,378.34 or 0.99664072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00056473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About srnArt Gallery

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

srnArt Gallery Coin Trading

