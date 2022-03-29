SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Down 42.0% in March

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSEZY. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HSBC downgraded SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.
Shares of SSE stock opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.
About SSE (Get Rating)
SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.
