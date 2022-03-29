Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Short Interest Update

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, an increase of 136.5% from the February 28th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.80.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $2.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.99. 3,407,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,654. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $136.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

