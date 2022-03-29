Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1415 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Stantec has raised its dividend payment by 7.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stantec has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stantec to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.93. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.62.

Stantec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.