Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes Sells 10,000 Shares

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.60, for a total value of C$636,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,905,827.20.

Robert Gomes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stantec alerts:

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Robert Gomes sold 8,800 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.50, for a total transaction of C$567,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total value of C$624,982.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.81, for a total transaction of C$618,135.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Robert Gomes sold 6,700 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.83, for a total value of C$467,846.26.

Shares of TSE:STN traded up C$1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$63.91. 42,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,952. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$65.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of C$52.09 and a 1-year high of C$73.10.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$916.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$922.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.3900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$85.00 target price on Stantec and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.42.

About Stantec (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.