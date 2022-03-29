StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Down 34.2% in March

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GASS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:GASS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,807. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $94.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.25.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in StealthGas by 2,023.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

