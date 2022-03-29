Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Acquires 408 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

NYSE PFE opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $300.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

