STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.81

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.81 and last traded at C$2.79, with a volume of 77403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

Several research analysts have commented on STEP shares. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$2.15 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.82. The stock has a market cap of C$191.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

