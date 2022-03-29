Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $860 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $777.44 million.Stoneridge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 760 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $566.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 12,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 141,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth about $1,955,000.

About Stoneridge (Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.