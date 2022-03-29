Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires New Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,535 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $135.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,728. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

