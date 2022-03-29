Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 1,296 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 326.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,617,000 after purchasing an additional 548,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,700,000 after purchasing an additional 526,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $68.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,437,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,594. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.02 and its 200-day moving average is $64.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $68.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

