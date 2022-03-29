Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 734 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in DT Midstream by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DT Midstream by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in DT Midstream by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream by 3,198.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in DT Midstream by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

Shares of NYSE:DTM traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,830. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $58.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

DT Midstream Profile (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.