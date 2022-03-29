Strategic Investment Advisors MI Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.23. 432,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,885,060. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.85 and a 200 day moving average of $215.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

