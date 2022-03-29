Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.695 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Stryker has increased its dividend payment by 10.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Stryker has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stryker to earn $10.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

NYSE:SYK opened at $270.12 on Tuesday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $236.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.04 and a 200-day moving average of $261.58. The firm has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

