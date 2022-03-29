Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.2% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.95. 12,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,444. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.58. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $236.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

