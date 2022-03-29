Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) PT Lowered to $3.00

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.38% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryve Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of Stryve Foods stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Stryve Foods has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.
About Stryve Foods (Get Rating)
Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.
Featured Stories
