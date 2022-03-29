Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) PT Lowered to $3.00

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryve Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Shares of Stryve Foods stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Stryve Foods has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95.

Stryve Foods ( NASDAQ:SNAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryve Foods will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

About Stryve Foods (Get Rating)

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.