Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Down 4.8%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 50 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

