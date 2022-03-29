Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Down 4.8%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 50 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59.
Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Studio City International (MSC)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.