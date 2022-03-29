Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of Summit State Bank stock remained flat at $$17.10 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,194. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. Summit State Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.56.
Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSBI. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 23,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 72,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. 11.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Summit State Bank (Get Rating)
Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.
