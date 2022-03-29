Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $579.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) will announce $579.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $562.26 million and the highest is $607.40 million. Surgery Partners reported sales of $512.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $55.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42.

In related news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 3,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $181,288.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $197,272.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,228 shares of company stock worth $4,072,792 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

