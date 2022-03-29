Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Price Target Cut to SEK 92

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from SEK 95 to SEK 92 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.
SWMAY traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.75. 214,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.86. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92.
Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swedish Match AB (publ) (SWMAY)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.