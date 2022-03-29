T Christopher Uchida Sells 500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $31,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 17th, T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00.
PLMR stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.49. 161,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,015. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.03. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.11.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,601,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,255,000 after purchasing an additional 83,908 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Palomar by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,394,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,923 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 935,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 934,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,552,000 after buying an additional 60,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 792,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,333,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upgraded Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.
Palomar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
