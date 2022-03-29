T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $2.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,412,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.13. The firm has a market cap of $158.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

