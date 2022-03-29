Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.57 Per Share

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.57 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Tandem Group’s previous dividend of $3.43. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TND stock opened at GBX 393.30 ($5.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 523.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 569.11. Tandem Group has a 52-week low of GBX 391.50 ($5.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 725 ($9.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £20.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In related news, insider Stephen Grant sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.81), for a total value of £182,000 ($238,407.13).

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

