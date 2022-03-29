TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.90 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

TRP stock opened at C$72.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$70.66 billion and a PE ratio of 38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.89. TC Energy has a one year low of C$57.39 and a one year high of C$73.17.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.06. The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.4899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bevin Mark Wirzba bought 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$72.03 per share, with a total value of C$92,912.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$853,140.86. Also, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total transaction of C$1,348,158.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,660 shares in the company, valued at C$575,636.26. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,990 shares of company stock valued at $413,466 and have sold 128,831 shares valued at $8,895,866.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of TC Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CSFB downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. US Capital Advisors cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$67.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.21.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.