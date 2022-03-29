TCW Group Inc. Acquires 49,175 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,175 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 28.6% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 182,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 40,518 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,680,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 201,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 28,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $830,408.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $482,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,507 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,259.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 137.72. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 8.81%. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DV shares. Barclays decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

