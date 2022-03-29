TCW Group Inc. Buys 80,000 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 14.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,012,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,023,000 after acquiring an additional 368,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 17.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFY. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

INFY opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $26.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

