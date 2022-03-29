TCW Group Inc. Makes New $3.08 Million Investment in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 147,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter.

ARCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arco Platform in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ARCE stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90. Arco Platform Limited has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $34.34.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

