TCW Group Inc. Sells 18,021 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,021 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brightworth increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 170,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

