TCW Group Inc. Sells 83,378 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,378 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 46.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 137,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 1,745.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 195,365 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in City Office REIT by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

CIO opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $771.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.60. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

