TCW Group Inc. Sells 84,746 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,746 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Cricut were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cricut by 3,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Cricut by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

CRCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cricut presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 18.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.37.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.51 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 461,348 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $5,157,870.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 1,503,436 shares of company stock worth $23,575,483 over the last ninety days.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

