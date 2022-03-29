TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Price Down 4.6%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 121,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,869,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Several brokerages have commented on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 392.50 and a beta of 1.95.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,025,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,675,000 after buying an additional 7,545,761 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,264,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,339,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,307 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,724,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

