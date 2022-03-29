Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the February 28th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.50 ($7.14) to €6.60 ($7.25) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.60.

OTCMKTS TEZNY opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is also involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

