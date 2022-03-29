TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

TSE:TVK opened at C$25.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$450.74 million and a PE ratio of 12.93. TerraVest Industries has a 1-year low of C$16.60 and a 1-year high of C$30.06.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

