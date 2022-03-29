TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

TFI International has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TFI International to earn $7.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Shares of TFII opened at $106.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.40 and its 200 day moving average is $103.01. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFI International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 515.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,426 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of TFI International worth $24,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.26.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

