TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
TFI International has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TFI International to earn $7.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.
Shares of TFII opened at $106.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.40 and its 200 day moving average is $103.01. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFI International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 515.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,426 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of TFI International worth $24,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.26.
About TFI International (Get Rating)
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
