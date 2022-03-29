TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.51. TFI International reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.44%. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on TFII shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 619.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 348,965 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 528.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after acquiring an additional 189,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 515.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after acquiring an additional 184,426 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,104,000 after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

TFII traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.73. 122,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,140. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TFI International has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average of $103.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

About TFI International (Get Rating)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.