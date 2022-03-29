TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.51. TFI International reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TFI International.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.44%. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 619.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 348,965 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 528.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after acquiring an additional 189,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 515.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after acquiring an additional 184,426 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,104,000 after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.
TFII traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.73. 122,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,140. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TFI International has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average of $103.01.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.
About TFI International (Get Rating)
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TFI International (TFII)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.