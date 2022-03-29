The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Allstate were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $5,666,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Allstate by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,541,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,049,000 after purchasing an additional 94,293 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Allstate by 11.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.60. 2,543,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,306. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.34. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $141.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.93.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

