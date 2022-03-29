The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Andersons has raised its dividend payment by 2.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Andersons has a payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Andersons to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

ANDE traded down $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.83. 1,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,948. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19. Andersons has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANDE shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Andersons to $45.75 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 8,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $350,138.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $144,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,419 shares of company stock worth $5,158,140 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,057,000 after buying an additional 353,839 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 516.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 93,656 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 75,174 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter worth $2,165,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1,721.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 42,123 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

