The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zelman & Associates started coverage on AZEK in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

Get AZEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,061,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,607. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AZEK has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.92.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, insider Sandra Lamartine acquired 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $152,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth $170,251,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 179.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AZEK by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,893 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $36,871,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 604.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 869,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,753,000 after purchasing an additional 745,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.