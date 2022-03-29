The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives $39.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Chemours by 5.9% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 119,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Chemours during the third quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 9.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,841,000 after purchasing an additional 78,295 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemours stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,598. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.03. Chemours has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemours will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

