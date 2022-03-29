The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $418.50

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 418.50 ($5.48) and last traded at GBX 418.01 ($5.48), with a volume of 534489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 413.50 ($5.42).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 402.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40.

Get The City of London Investment Trust alerts:

About The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY)

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.