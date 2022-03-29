The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives $21.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.93. 268,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,063,161. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

