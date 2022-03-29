The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) CEO John C. Roche Sells 2,725 Shares

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $410,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:THG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.54. 128,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,195. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.37 and a 200 day moving average of $134.11. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THG. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

