The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 29.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 16.6% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

HD opened at $314.28 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.40 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $324.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

