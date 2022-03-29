The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,455 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after acquiring an additional 639,285 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,099.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,635,000 after purchasing an additional 323,231 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,944,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded up $8.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,438. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.32.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

